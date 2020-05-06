Morning Source

Guest: Chris Whitney From OneGenAway



Originally Aired: April 21, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks to Chris Whitney from OneGenAway in Franklin. OneGenAway is a non-profit 501(c)3 that works to bring fresh, healthy food directly to people in need. They strive to eliminate food deserts in the low income neighborhoods in America.

Follow OneGenAway on Facebook.

