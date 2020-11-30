Morning Source: Ashley Weber From Fit4Mom

Morning Source

Guest: Ashley Weber From Fit4Mom



Originally Aired: July 27, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Ashley Weber from Fit4Mom in Franklin about their workouts.

Fit4Mom is a prenatal and postnatal fitness program, providing fitness classes and a network of moms to support every stage of motherhood. From pregnancy, through postpartum and beyond, their fitness and wellness programs help make moms strong in body, mind, and spirit.

Currently, Fit4Mom offers their signature Stroller Stride class Monday through Thursdays at 9:30am and Saturdays morning at 9:00am at Pinkerton Park (405 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin).

Stroller Stride is an hour-long class and includes a warm-up, a walk/jog portion, body weight exercises, core centric exercises and a meditative closing.

In January, Fit4Mom Franklin is beginning Body Well classes, which is a results-based workout designed specifically for moms to focus on themselves. Each session runs for 8 weeks and includes before & after assessments, two classes per week, Mama Wants Her Body Back DVD’s and Food Journals.

Learn more at instagram.com/fit4momfranklin.

***

