HOT Williamson County Real Estate – All Standing Inventory Is Sold!

The Williamson County real estate market is on fire! Just ask luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory, who’s reporting that all standing inventory in communities like Tuscany, Raintree, St. James, Farmstead, and Hardeman Springs is sold out.

According to data from the Williamson County Association of Realtors®, the median sales price in Williamson County in October 2020 was $599,014, which is up 11.4% compared to October 2019.

Homes in the month of October averaged 28 days on market (down from 33 in October 2019). Total residential closings increased from 471 in October of last year to 592 in October of this year, a 25.7% increase. These are all signs that the real estate market in Williamson County is both healthy and active!

While competition is fierce and homes are moving quickly, many believe that now is also a good time to buy with record low interest rates. Current rates, according to U.S. Bank are as follows:

2.75% on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage

2.75% on a 20-year fixed rate mortgage

2.375% on a 15-year fixed rate mortgage

3.125% on a 30-year FHA mortgage

2.625% on a 30-year VA mortgage

