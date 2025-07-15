Granite City Fire Likely Started in Combustible Mulch Beside Building

While the exact ignition source remains undetermined, Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said investigators believe the July 11 fire at Granite City Food & Brewery started in combustible mulch located in a landscaping bed beside the building’s exterior. The mulch fire is believed to have ignited structural framing behind the stone façade of the exterior wall, then spread vertically through the wall cavity and eventually reached the roof. The use of combustible mulch directly against a structure is a violation of local fire safety regulations.

According to the Franklin Municipal Code, combustible mulch, such as wood chips or pine straw, must be kept at least two feet away from all commercial buildings, including apartments, unless the structure is built with noncombustible (fire-resistant) materials.

Damage is estimated at approximately $1.3 million, excluding business interruption losses.

The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched at 8:03 AM to the restaurant at 1864 W. McEwen Drive, which adjoins the 11-story Drury Inn. Brentwood Fire & Rescue also responded as part of the departments’ automatic aid agreement. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames from the roof but successfully prevented the fire from spreading to the hotel, which was evacuated as a precaution. Two hotel guests were transported to the hospital for evaluation, and one restaurant employee was treated on scene.

Due to the scale of the incident, multiple agencies assisted both on scene and by providing support elsewhere in the city. Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson praised the swift response and coordination among all involved. He recognized Franklin Police for evacuating the Drury Inn and providing traffic control, Brentwood Fire & Rescue, Williamson Health EMS, and the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency for their assistance at the scene, as well as Brentwood Fire & Rescue and Williamson County Fire/Rescue for providing coverage at Franklin fire stations while Franklin units were committed to the response.

