Columbia State Biology Students Showcase Research Achievements

Several Columbia State Community College biology students have made academic achievements by presenting at two distinguished scientific symposiums.

In April, six students presented a new discovery at the annual Howard Hughes Medical Institute national symposium for undergraduate research.

In front of over 1,000 students in attendance, Chloe Navy Dobson, a Williamson County resident, and Daniela Figueroa, a Cheatham County resident, presented a poster on the newly discovered bacteriophage Ellewin on behalf of Columbia State Associate Professor Dr. Elvira Eivazova’s Honors Biology Research course. Four other Columbia State students, Daniel Culley, a Williamson County resident; Shawn Pinote, a Maury County resident; Presley Stevens, a Williamson County resident; and Whitney Keeton, a Maury County resident, were also involved in the presentation.

The presentation is the result of two semesters of laboratory and genomic analysis work on the reported bacteriophage.

“Having an opportunity to experience an authentic hands-on research process is invaluable for our students,” said Eivazova, Columbia State associate professor of biology and Tennessee Board of Regents ambassador for undergraduate research. “This national program for phage discovery, supported by the HHMI, unites undergraduate students from over 150 universities and 16 community colleges.”

Prior to the presentation at the HHMI annual symposium, two students in Eivazova’s Biology Research and Microbiology courses also completed separate virtual presentations at the Tennessee Association of Science Department Chairs Symposium and Competition.

Presley Stevens, a Williamson County resident who earned a University Parallel (General Transfer) Associate of Science degree, presented her semester-long project discussing the new bacteriophage Azureus that she discovered and analyzed in the Fall 2024 semester. Stevens graduated from Columbia State in spring 2025 and is currently attending Lipscomb University.

Luisa Buzard, a Rutherford County resident pursuing a Nutrition and Food Science degree, presented a summary of the latest developments she researched in combating antibiotic resistance in the treatment of bacterial diseases. She plans to transfer to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in fall 2025.

The TASDC Symposium and Competition invite undergraduate students to present their work and share their learning experiences with other faculty and students.

TASDC is a non-profit organization aimed at connecting science practitioners, educators and students to demonstrate scholarly achievement. The undergraduate research experience is a pedagogical approach to teaching and learning that has been consistently viewed as an effective means of promoting student success and satisfaction in education.

While earning their Associate of Science degree, Columbia State students receive broader access to scholarships and internships, as well as access to high-paying, future-focused careers. One of the highlights of the Honors Biology Research course is that prior research experience and skills are not required to participate, and there are no additional expenses to students.

Undergraduate research is one of the High Impact Practices (HIPs) of teaching and learning that shows significant educational benefits for students who participate. The Tennessee Board of Regents’ current goal is to embed HIPs into all academic pathways to allow students to experience at least two HIPs before they complete an associate degree.

