MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is Now Open Next to Whole Foods in Franklin

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes just opened another location in Middle Tennessee. The restaurant is now serving burgers in the former Pei Wei spot at 1560 W McEwen Drive, Franklin.

On social media, they shared, “NOW OPEN in Franklin at 1560 W McEwen! Download our app & favorite MOOYAH Franklin for a F R E E Burger with any purchase. Coupon will be delivered to your Rewards App inbox. Plus, free personal fries just for signing up.”

The fast-casual, “better burger” concept offers mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, hand-cut french fries and real ice cream shakes. They serve never-frozen 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all-natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, black bean veggie burgers, and all-beef hot dogs. Non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and guests can experience building their own burger, choosing from five kinds of cheese, bacon, avocado, and 20 free sauces and veggies. Their simple, focused menu of three core items allows MOOYAH to focus on food quality to ensure customers consistently get the best burger ever.

The brand opened its first location in Plano, Texas in 2007. There are currently 73 locations throughout the U.S. and 10 international locations in Canada and the Middle East.