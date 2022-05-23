Photo of the Day: May 23, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Iroquois Steeplechase took place on May 14 sponsored by Bank of America and benefiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, wowed a tremendous crowd with riveting horse racing, lively guest contests, and a full day of entertainment.

Snap Decision trained by Jack Fisher, ridden by Graham Watters, and owned by Bruton Street-US won race four of the day.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.