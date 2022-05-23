Franklin High School Invites Community to Fun Fest

Franklin High is ready to celebrate the end of the school year, and it wants to invite the community to join the party.

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 the Franklin Family Fun Fest will have inflatables, games, face painting and more. From 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., families will be able to enjoy a fun, entertaining evening.

Admission costs $5 per person and may be purchased on the day of the event or in advance on the FHS GoFan page. Tickets for various activities will cost a dollar each or $20 for 25 tickets.

Email FHS Student Council sponsor Casey Dowty for more information.

