6/15/26: Clear Skies, High 77, Low 60, Winds Up to 7 MPH, Precip Chance 1%, Overcast Tonight

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 74.8°F with a light wind from the east at 2.8 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 76.8°F, while the low for the day will be around 60.3°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.4 mph later in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with a total expected precipitation of 0 in.
This evening, temperatures will cool to a low of 66°F. Winds will decrease to a maximum of 4.3 mph, and the sky will become overcast. The chance of precipitation for tonight also remains at 1%.
No weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
77°F
Low
60°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
8.2 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
75°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|77°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|81°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|82°F
|64°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Thursday
|78°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|76°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|80°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|85°F
|61°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
Next 24 Hours
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