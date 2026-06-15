Home Weather 6/15/26: Clear Skies, High 77, Low 60, Winds Up to 7 MPH,...

6/15/26: Clear Skies, High 77, Low 60, Winds Up to 7 MPH, Precip Chance 1%, Overcast Tonight

By
Source Staff
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At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 74.8°F with a light wind from the east at 2.8 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 76.8°F, while the low for the day will be around 60.3°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.4 mph later in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with a total expected precipitation of 0 in.

This evening, temperatures will cool to a low of 66°F. Winds will decrease to a maximum of 4.3 mph, and the sky will become overcast. The chance of precipitation for tonight also remains at 1%.

No weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
60°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
8.2 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
75°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 77°F 60°F Overcast
Tuesday 81°F 61°F Overcast
Wednesday 82°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Thursday 78°F 70°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 76°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 80°F 61°F Overcast
Sunday 85°F 61°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
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