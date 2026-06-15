6/15/26: Clear Skies, High 77, Low 60, Winds Up to 7 MPH, Precip Chance 1%, Overcast Tonight

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 74.8°F with a light wind from the east at 2.8 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 76.8°F, while the low for the day will be around 60.3°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.4 mph later in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with a total expected precipitation of 0 in.

This evening, temperatures will cool to a low of 66°F. Winds will decrease to a maximum of 4.3 mph, and the sky will become overcast. The chance of precipitation for tonight also remains at 1%.

No weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 60°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 8.2 (Very High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 75°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 77°F 60°F Overcast Tuesday 81°F 61°F Overcast Wednesday 82°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Thursday 78°F 70°F Drizzle: dense Friday 76°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 80°F 61°F Overcast Sunday 85°F 61°F Thunderstorm with slight hail

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