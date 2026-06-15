Shirley Ann Murphy, a beloved member of the community and devoted owner and operator of Shirley’s Hair Salon, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2026, in Fairview, Tennessee. Born on March 21, 1940, in Nashville, Tennessee, Shirley’s life spanned over 86 years of warmth, creativity, and kindness.

Shirley was a cherished member of Grace Church where she found spiritual solace and fellowship. Beyond her dedication to her faith and community, she nurtured a passion for the arts that defined much of her life. She loved to paint, travel, and immersed herself in the beauty of flowers. Her enjoyment of coloring books and country music reflected a joyful spirit and a heart attuned to simple pleasures. Arts and crafts was another hobby that brought her happiness and allowed her to share creativity with those she loved.

Shirley’s family remembers her with deep affection and gratitude for the love she gave so freely. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Diane Murphy, who carries forward her mother’s legacy of strength and grace. Her brothers and sisters, William Adcox, Marie Adcox, and Brenda Meeker, remain pillars of support and remembrance. Shirley was also a beloved grandmother to Tiffany (Reed Horton) Rainey, and her joy extended to her great-grandchildren Austin Humphreys, Hailey Humphreys, Landen Waddell, and Blake Horton. The family further treasures the memory of her great-great-grandchildren, Asher and Ryleigh, who were a source of delight.

The family mourns the loss of Drexel Murphy, Shirley’s devoted husband, and Chris Humphreys, her grandson, both of whom preceded her in death. Their memories are etched forever in the hearts of those who knew them.

A visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064, on June 17, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The funeral service to honor Shirley’s life will follow at the same location from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., overlapping briefly with the visitation to accommodate friends and family coming to pay their respects. Thereafter, Shirley will be laid to rest at Williamson Memorial Gardens, also in Franklin, with burial beginning at 12:00 p.m. and concluding at 1:00 p.m.

Shirley Ann Murphy’s life was one of devoted service both to her family and to those who frequented her salon, a place where beauty met heartfelt connection. She leaves behind a legacy of artistry, love, and unyielding dedication. She will be profoundly missed but fondly remembered by all whose lives she touched.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.