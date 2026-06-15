Mr. James Emory “Souse” Poteete, Sr., age 77, of the Bethesda Community in Williamson County, TN, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at his residence. He was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Willie Thomas Poteete and Ruth Elizabeth Bennett Poteete. Emory retired as a heavy equipment operator in the construction industry. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Phillip Poteete and Thomas Poteete.

Souse loved listening to music, especially bluegrass and country. He had a passion for riding motorcycles and traveling around. He enjoyed watching western movies and he enjoyed teasing and picking at his friends. Most of all, he loved his family and participating in their activities!

Mr. Poteete is survived by his loving companion, Carol Bruce of the Bethesda Community; children, Jennifer (Jerrad) Bates of Centerville, TN, James “Bubba” Poteete, Jr. of the Bethesda Community, Jamie (Mary) Anderson of Good Springs, TN, Michael Hartley of Lynnville, TN; 6 grandchildren, Colton Escue, Austin Escue, Dagan Bates, Cassie Dennis, Haley Black, and Taylor Hartley; 2 great grandchildren, Kasin Escue and Bentley Black; 3 sisters, Dot Shiver of Spring Hill, TN, Bertha (Jessie) Crawford of Peytonsville Community, and Faye (Alvis) Stafford of Peytonsville Community.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, June 14, 2026 from 4 PM until 8 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted on Monday, June 15, 2026 at 11 AM from the Chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Bennett Cemetery in Williamson County, TN.

Active pallbearers will be Colton Escue, Austin Escue, Dagan Bates, Carl Reed, Jamie Harper, and Jessie Osburn. Honorary pallbearers will be Peggy Green, Donna Dukes, Barbara Grimes, and Diane Poteete.

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, 203 South Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, TN, 931-364-2233 in charge of local arrangements.

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.