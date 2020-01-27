Milk & Honey Facial and Wax Parlor, a new spa located at 330 Mayfield Drive in Franklin, will hold a grand opening event on February 8.

Throughout the day they will be offering beverages and light hors d’oeuvres. All retail products will be 15% off and gift cards will be 10% off. And there will be special product giveaways.

Owned by Franklin residents, Paul and Lisa Shearer, they focus on organic products in a relaxing environment.

“Milk & Honey Facial and Wax Parlor was founded on the idea that skincare and spa services should focus on cultivating health and beauty naturally through organic, clean ingredients and personalized care,” said Paul.

He continued, “Our spa is a relaxing environment where our clients can escape the stress of everyday life and experience a restorative and healing treatment that will leave them looking great and feeling even better. We are a locally owned, non-franchise, TN homegrown business, and we cannot wait to be a part of this vibrant Franklin community.”

Lisa who is a veteran in the skincare industry has worked at some of the most well-known spas. With all of her experience, she realized what she wanted to create was a spa experience like no other.

The couple opened their first spa in 2017 in Nashville. After making the move to Franklin a couple of years ago, they decided to expand and relocate their spa to Franklin.

“We can’t wait to see what the future holds, and we are so grateful for the friends, family, and clients that have already been a part of this journey with us,” said Paul.

Services offered at the spa include facials, waxing, dermaplaning, brow tint, and lash tint. Hours for the spa will be Tuesday, 10 am – 4 pm, Wednesday – Friday, 10 am- 6 pm, and Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm. To stay current, follow Milk & Honey Facial and Wax Parlor on Facebook.