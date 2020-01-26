The Tennessee Department of Health has been notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the individual in Tennessee who was recently tested for possible infection with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has tested negative.

TDH will continue to work with the CDC and other agencies to provide guidance to protect the health of Tennesseans as this situation continues to develop.

The CDC recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan City, China, where the new coronavirus was first identified. To date, there is no evidence of spread within the United States; therefore there are no additional precautions recommended for the general public. However, it’s always good practice to take actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses including covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and washing hands frequently with soap and water.

People with concerns about their health should contact their medical providers. The CDC is providing updated information and guidance online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.