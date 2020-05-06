Late Tuesday evening, Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation (MTEMC) finished restoration efforts following Sunday evening’s storms. The storms generated 70 mph winds and led to about 46,000 power outages, MTEMC writes on Facebook.

“We had a few complications in the restoration effort, which included a second storm that swept through Monday night. Thankfully, it did not pack the same punch as the previous storm, but it brought significant lightning and strong winds in some areas that further disrupted power…particularly in the Mt. Juliet area in Wilson County and the Goose Creek and Spring Hill areas of Williamson County. We also were contending with trees that fell well after the storms came through, weakened by the stress of the previous days,” MTEMC President & CEO Chris Jones writes.

“Finally, allow me to express my appreciation to our members for their patience. I had the opportunity yesterday to visit a few members in the field yesterday who were among the last to have their power restored. While they were really wanting their power back on, they smiled and expressed their appreciation for the electric cooperative’s efforts,” added Jones.

However, some Nashville Electric Service (NES) customers in Williamson County may still be without power. As of 9:15am, the NES’ outage map, shows over 26,000 power outages, some of those customers in the Williamson County area.