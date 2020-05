Anthony Lee Conrad is wanted by Franklin Police for a May 3 Aggravated Assault, and for Violation of Bond Conditions.

Conrad has violent tendencies. He is believed to be in the Franklin/Middle Tennessee area. If you have information on his whereabouts, call Franklin Police: (615) 794-2513.

A Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 is available for anonymous information leading to Anthony Conrad’s arrest: (615) 794-4000, or click to submit an anonymous eTip.

MORE CRIME NEWS