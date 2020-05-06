Ready for your post-quarantine haircut? Need some help correcting a well-intentioned DIY trim that… didn’t go as planned? Refine Men’s Salon in Cool Springs is ready for you! The salon is reopening Wednesday, May 6, under normal business hours with reduced capacity and increased safety precautions to ensure the health and wellbeing of both staff and clients.

Hours of Operation: Refine Men’s Salon

Monday – Friday: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Schedule your appointment by calling (615) 219-0188 or by booking online.

Refine Men’s Salon Reopening Details

Ready for a fresh cut? Here’s what you need to know before visiting Refine Men’s Salon:

The waiting area will be closed.

Clients will be asked to call or text upon arrival and wait in their cars until asked to come into the salon.

Draft beer and other beverage service will not be available.

Employees and clients are required to wear masks.

Services are limited to haircuts and color. No shaves, beard trims, waxing or facials at this time.

Refine will be sanitizing each station in between clients. Please allow for this extra time to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Clients are encouraged to use cashless payment methods.

For more information, read the full COVID-19 Guidelines provided by Refine Men’s Salon.

Refine Men’s Salon has always had high sanitation standards. Now, the salon is working hard to take those best practices even further so that they fully meet all CDC and government recommended practices.

As usual, Refine Men’s Salon is working very hard to keep their environment safe while continuing to provide the highest level of service that clients have come to expect. Call (615) 219-0188 to schedule an appointment or get more information.

Get in touch with Refine Men’s Salon:

1844 W McEwen Drive Suite 110, Franklin

Phone: (615) 219-0188

Email: refinecoolsprings@gmail.com

Refine Men’s Salon Website

Refine Men’s Salon Instagram

