Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures September 25-30, 2020

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26

From now through October 2020, The roadway will be reduced to one lane, controlled by a temporary signal, for full depth deck repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 Northbound Exit Ramp to Harding Place Improvements (Exit 78)

Friday, September 25 through Sunday, September 27, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on the ramp from I-65 northbound to Harding Place to install barrier wall. The ramp will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Repairs of the I-65 Bridge over Wedgewood Avenue (MM 81)

Look Ahead – Sunday, October 4 through Thursday, October 15, 8PM-5AM, Wedgewood Avenue will be closed under the I-65 bridge Sunday-Thursday nights for two weeks for repair work. The I-65 ramps will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow

Nightly, 8PM-5AM excluding Friday and Saturday, There will be lane closures and rolling roadblocks on I-24 in both directions at MM 60 for bridge construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) to I-65, including bridge expansion

Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions between MM 40-44 for construction operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Installation of sign structure on I-24 Eastbound at Exit 56

Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 55 for demolition of median wall.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Sign replacement on I-24 eastbound

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures from MM 46-47 eastbound for sign replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, The installation of signals on US 31A (SR 11) from Edmondson Pike (LM 6.85) to Paragon Mills Road (LM 7.40)

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on Nolensville Road at Edmondson Pike for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 431 (SR 106/Hillsboro Pike/21st Ave/Broadway) from Harding Place to US 70 (SR 1/West End)

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will a lane closure on Hillsboro Pike between Crestmoor and Burton Hills for ADA ramp work.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for construction activities.

Saturday, September 26 and Sunday, September 27, 6AM-5PM, There will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 53 for DMS work.

DICKSON, WILLIAMSON, and RUTHERFORD COUNTY – I-840 Sign Installation

Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures at MM 1.6, 31.8, and 50 for guardrail installation for new overhead signs.

GILES and MARSHALL COUNTY, I-65 Resurfacing from MM 13-22

Nightly 8PM-6AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 between MM 13-22 for resurfacing work.

MAURY COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from US 412 to Frye Road

Nightly, 7PM-6AM, There will be temporary lane closures for resurfacing operations.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 374 from the bridge over US 79 (SR 13) (LM 5.27) to the bridge over US 41A (SR 12) (LM 11.70)

Nightly, 10PM-5AM, There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.

Friday, September 25 at 8PM through Monday, September 28 at 5AM, SR 374 will be reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge repairs.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

Nightly, 12AM-11AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 13 from near US 41A (SR 12) (LM 19.60) to SR 48 (LM 21.25).

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Resurfacing I-24 in Robertson County (MM 17-25)

Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures for striping, shoulder stone, and rumble strip operations.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 49 from east of SR 257 (L.M. 6.00) to SR 25 (L.M. 16.78)

Daily, 9AM-3PM There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, The construction of a sidewalk on SR 10 from Dejarnette Lane to Fairfax Drive

Daily, 8AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both directions to install sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures at DeJarnete Lane for curb ramp island construction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Overhead Sign Replacement on I-24

Nightly, 8PM-5AM There will be alternating lane closures at MM 63-64 eastbound to place overhead sign.

SMITH COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-40 from MM 263-268

Nightly, 7PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closure on I-40 in both directions for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY, Resurfacing SR 6 from the Davidson Co line to Cranwell Dr

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 6 for resurfacing operations.

SUMNER COUNTY, Resurfacing SR 25 from Kraft Street to the Trousdale Co line

Daily, 8:30AM-3:30PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 for resurfacing operations.

SUMNER COUNTY, Safety improvements on SR 109 and SR 25

Daily, 8:30AM-3:30PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 109 at SR 25 for safety improvements.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing of I-840 from the bridge over the Harpeth River (LM 33.05) to the Rutherford Co line (LM 39.19)

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-840 in both directions for staging equipment and materials, and saw cutting pavement at bridge ends.

Friday, September 25 at 8PM through Monday, September 28 at 5AM, There will be a continuous left lane closure from Harpeth River bridge (MM 38.9) to Wilson Branch bridge (MM 40.1) in both directions for repair of pavement at bridge ends.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, The construction of a concrete box bridge, paving and signals on U.S. 431 (SR 106) at the intersection of Murray Lane (L.M. 22.70)

Nightly, 8PM-12AM, There will be a lane closure on SR 106 southbound for installing temporary signalization.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road

Daily, 8:30AM-3PM and Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for resurfacing work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, The installation of signals on SR 252 at the CSXT Railroad underpasses

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for Wilson Pike at both CSX Railroad underpasses for working on the foundations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY, Bridge Repair on I-40 over Spring Creek (MM 241)

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 in both directions at MM 241 to set barrier rail.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40 Widening from SR 109 to I-840

Daily, 12PM-2PM, There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridges on U.S. 231 (S.R. 10) over Spring Creek (L.M. 19.48).

From now through November 2020, US 231 (SR 10) will be down to one 11′ lane in each direction for bridge work.

MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Friday, September 25, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 westbound at MM 201 (Charlotte Ave exit) for paving work.

Monday, September 28, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on Old Hickory Blvd (SR 254) from East Park Dr to Woodward Hills Place for drainage repairs.

