Franklin Police want to identify these three shoplifters. On September 21st at 6:30pm, these three females removed the tags off of a pair of shoes and put the shoes in their purse.

The employee confronted the subjects however they proceeded to leave the store and drove away in a silver/white Windstar van.

Do you recognize any of them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615)794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip