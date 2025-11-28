Middle Tennessee’s YMCAs Organizing Community-based Initiatives to Support Families and Fun This Holiday Season

The YMCA of Middle Tennessee invites the community to join them to spread some joy and give a little extra support to families who need it this holiday season. Several YMCA locations are partnering with various organizations and encouraging others to join in holiday-themed events, provide gifts for individuals in need and help to ensure people have access to essential supplies and resources this winter.

~YMCA of Middle Tennessee Community Holiday Initiatives~

Bellevue Family YMCA, 8101 TN-100, Nashville, Tenn.

The Bellevue Family YMCA is collecting youth coats, hats and gloves to benefit students in Metro Nashville Public Schools’ HERO Program, which identifies and supports MNPS students who are experiencing homelessness gain access to the necessary resources, supports and referrals to help them be successful in school and have a positive school experience. Donations are accepted until Dec. 14.

In addition, the Bellevue Y is supporting the Bellevue Community Food Bank and is requesting donations of bar and liquid soaps, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrushes. Donations are accepted until Dec. 19.

Clarksville Area YMCA, 260 Hillcrest Drive, Clarksville, Tenn.

The Clarksville Area YMCA is organizing a Toy Drive to collect new unwrapped toys for children ages 5-12. Donations are accepted until Dec. 5, 2025.

Donelson-Hermitage Family YMCA, 3001 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, Tenn.

The Donelson-Hermitage Family YMCA is accepting donations for People Loving Nashville, an organization that helps to provide food and shelter to Nashville’s unhoused community. The Donelson-Hermitage Y is a designated location for coats and jackets, scarves, winter hats, long-sleeve sweaters and shirts, pants, socks, boots, underwear, tents, below freezing sleeping bags, heavy blankets, hand warmers, and various personal hygiene items. Donations are accepted until Dec. 12.

Downtown YMCA, 1000 Church Street, Nashville, Tenn.

The Downtown YMCA is collecting new or gently used Hoodies to Help Nashville stay warm this season. Hoodies will benefit People Loving Nashville, an organization that helps to provide food and shelter to Nashville’s unhoused community. Along with hoodies, anyone can give other types of cold weather wear in all sizes and styles. Donations are accepted until Dec. 13.

Franklin Family YMCA, 501 S. Royal Oaks Blvd., Franklin, Tenn.

The Franklin Family YMCA is collecting new and gently used coats to help keep the community warm with its Coats for Kids initiative. Donations are accepted until Dec. 7.

Green Hills Family YMCA, 4041 Hillsboro Circle, Nashville, Tenn.

The Green Hills Family YMCA will host its annual Christmas Marketplace on Dec. 13, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. This festive event celebrates the season with unique gifts, holiday music, arts and crafts, and other fun activities for the entire family. Proceeds benefit the Y’s Teen Leaders Club.

Margaret Maddox Family YMCA, 2624 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, Tenn.

The Margaret Maddox Family YMCA presents its annual Giving Tree initiative. Now in its 28th year, individuals can stop by Margaret Maddox to select an ornament from the tree and bless someone this holiday season. All gifts should be returned to the Y unwrapped. Donations are accepted until Dec. 15.

Northwest Family YMCA, 3700 Ashland City Highway, Nashville, Tenn.

The Northwest Family YMCA will present its Giving Tree decorated with ornaments representing children who could use a little extra joy this holiday season. Donations are accepted until Dec. 4, 2025.

YMCA Full Circle Program

In collaboration with Gaylord Opryland, the YMCA of Middle Tennessee’s Full Circle Program, which supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will enjoy a special non-sensory night of ICE! featuring “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Dec. 10, 7-8 p.m. This exclusive non-sensory presentation will allow YMCA Full Circle participants, along with their families and friends, to explore the magical frozen world of the Peanuts gang with adjustments made to sound, lighting and movement for a more comfortable and inclusive experience.

