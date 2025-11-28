Photo of the Day: November 28, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Following an unforgettable night at “The 59th Annual CMA Awards,” the celebration continued as more than 1,400 CMA members, artists, and industry professionals came together for the Official CMA Awards After Party on Wednesday, Nov. 19. The event once again served as CMA’s largest industry gathering of the year, a high-energy, community-focused finale to Country Music’s Biggest Night™. With immersive brand activations, standout entertainment, VIP lounges, and nonstop energy, the event once again underscored CMA’s commitment to creating memorable moments for its members and honoring the community that powers the genre.

Emceed by Whiskey Jam founder Ward Guenther, the evening began with guests stepping onto the Official CMA Awards Red Carpet for memorable photo moments on the same backdrop used by artists earlier that night. Inside, the atmosphere stayed electric thanks to dynamic sets from DJ KO and a live performance by Rosie & The Revival, featuring members of Kenny Chesney’s touring band, ensuring the dance floor remained full well into the night.

Throughout the night, guests explored a wide array of interactive experiences and hospitality spaces. The CMA Trophy Engraving Lounge presented by Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whiskey offered an up-close look as newly crowned winners received their personalized trophies just hours after accepting them on stage. Cody Johnson, The Red Clay Strays, John Park, and Wales Toney were among the winners who stopped by to pick up their engraved trophies, celebrating their wins alongside fellow industry members. The Artist Lounge presented by Dreamliner Luxury Coaches provided a sleek, comfortable space where artists and their teams could relax and connect following the broadcast, while Mayker elevated the environment with modern, luxurious lounge seating.

