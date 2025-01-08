Mellow Mushroom Celebrates Veganuary with Miss Mushroom Pizza

In honor of Veganuary this month, Mellow Mushroom is once again celebrating plant-based dining by bringing back one of its most popular vegan menu items for a limited time…the Miss Mushroom pizza! Available at select Mellow Mushroom locations beginning today (Jan. 7) through March 10, the Miss Mushroom is made with minced garlic, Mellow red sauce, fresh spinach, Follow Your Heart® dairy-free mozzarella, sliced portobello & caramelized onions, and is then baked and topped with Follow Your Heart® Dairy-Free feta crumbles and a sprinkle of chives.

Mellow Mushroom joins countless other brands in honor of Veganuary – a non-profit organization that encourages and supports people and businesses worldwide to move to a plant-based diet for January and beyond as a way of protecting the environment, preventing animal suffering and improving the health of millions of people.

Mellow Mushroom is vegan-friendly year-round, offering vegan pretzels, salad dressings, sauces, munchies, specialty pizzas and plant-based tempeh protein across its 160+ locations. Guests can also substitute any regular cheese with Follow Your Heart® Dairy-Free Cheese. See here for all vegan options.

“We love that Mellow Mushroom has been celebrating Veganuary for several years now,” said Sandra Hungate, Veganuary’s U.S. Director. “Their returning Miss Mushroom pizza and other delicious vegan options are a testament to the continuing demand for plant-based foods and make it easy for people to eat in line with their values.”

Source: Mellow Mushroom

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email