Mega Millions Jackpot Surges to $416 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot continues its climb after no one matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing. The next estimated jackpot now stands at $416 million, with a cash option valued at approximately $193.1 million. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026, at 11 p.m. ET.

Most Recent Winning Numbers

The most recent Mega Millions drawing took place on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. The winning numbers drawn were 3, 37, 44, 52, and 63, with a Mega Ball of 14. The jackpot for that drawing was $395 million. No one claimed the grand prize, though there were 282,232 winning tickets across all prize tiers. This marks the 22nd consecutive rollover without a jackpot winner.

How to Play Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets cost $5 per play. Players select five numbers from 1 through 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 through 24. Each ticket includes a built-in multiplier ranging from 2X to 10X, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Current Jackpot at a Glance

Estimated Jackpot: $416 Million Cash Option: $193.1 Million Next Drawing: Friday, February 20, 2026 at 11 p.m. ET Odds of Winning the Jackpot: 1 in 290,472,336

