Recent Williamson County Obituaries for Feb. 18, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between February 12 and February 18, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Christina Rose (Yuchta) Mobley
Published: February 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Michael Joseph Dennee
Published: February 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Shirley Grace Lincoln
Published: February 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Walter Reed Capps
Published: February 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Dillie Hodge
Published: February 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Lonnie Mitchell Vaughan
Published: February 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Maxine Robbs Morris
Published: February 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Beverly Joan Jager-DeVries
Published: February 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Danny Lewis
Published: February 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Dennis Jerry Skinner
Published: February 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Rachel Dear Broadbent Wolf
Published: February 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Walter Stephen McQuinn
Published: February 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mac Williamson Stephens
Published: February 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Linda Wyatt Hopkins Langley
Published: February 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Betty Helen Logue
Published: February 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary
David Brokaw Morris
Published: February 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Penelope Joan Mangelsdorf
Published: February 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Laura M. Williams
Published: February 14, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Lonnie Vernon Porter, Sr.
Published: February 14, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Marshall Thomas Rice Jr.
Published: February 14, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Kenneth H Traylor
Published: February 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Jere Alexander Pruner
Published: February 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Paul Nelson Duke
Published: February 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Tammy Darlene Womack
Published: February 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Elwood Knight
Published: February 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Frances Louise Brantley
Published: February 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Cynthia Jo Martin
Published: February 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Donald “Tony” Brown
Published: February 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source.
