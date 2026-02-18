Recent Williamson County Obituaries for Feb. 18, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between February 12 and February 18, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Christina Rose (Yuchta) Mobley

Published: February 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Michael Joseph Dennee

Published: February 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Shirley Grace Lincoln

Published: February 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Walter Reed Capps

Published: February 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Dillie Hodge

Published: February 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Lonnie Mitchell Vaughan

Published: February 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Maxine Robbs Morris

Published: February 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Beverly Joan Jager-DeVries

Published: February 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Danny Lewis

Published: February 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Dennis Jerry Skinner

Published: February 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Rachel Dear Broadbent Wolf

Published: February 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Walter Stephen McQuinn

Published: February 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Mac Williamson Stephens

Published: February 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Linda Wyatt Hopkins Langley

Published: February 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Betty Helen Logue

Published: February 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary

David Brokaw Morris

Published: February 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Penelope Joan Mangelsdorf

Published: February 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Laura M. Williams

Published: February 14, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Lonnie Vernon Porter, Sr.

Published: February 14, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Marshall Thomas Rice Jr.

Published: February 14, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Kenneth H Traylor

Published: February 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Jere Alexander Pruner

Published: February 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Paul Nelson Duke

Published: February 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Tammy Darlene Womack

Published: February 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Elwood Knight

Published: February 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Frances Louise Brantley

Published: February 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Cynthia Jo Martin

Published: February 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Donald “Tony” Brown

Published: February 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email