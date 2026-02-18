Three New Yorkers Compete for $10K at Thompson’s Station Farm

In the latest episode of Cashtranaut, a YouTube-based competition series produced by the team behind the hit real-world gaming platform ATLAS:EARTH, three New Yorkers are flown to Whispering Willows Farm & Dairy, a family-operated farm in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, where they compete for $10,000, with no prior farm experience and no idea what awaits them.

The episode features three Manhattan-based contestants from different walks of life: lifestyle content creator Courtney Moore (@courtandkelly), Larry, a DoorDash driver, and Mark, a fashion designer. Upon arrival, the contestants are dropped straight into authentic farm life, forced to adapt quickly as they take on a series of hands-on challenges far removed from their city comfort zones.

The challenges include:

Milking a cow

Searching a potato field to locate potatoes marked with each contestant’s initials

And navigating a tractor through a timed obstacle course

The competition uses a leaderboard format, with points from the first three challenges determining advantages going into the final round. The highest-scoring contestant earns a head start in the finale.

The episode culminates in a high-energy farm race featuring an egg relay, crawling through mud, lassoing, and leading a sheep up a hill to the finish line. After a tightly contested final push, Courtney Moore emerged victorious, taking home the $10,000 grand prize.

“I had absolutely no idea what I was getting myself into, and that’s what made it so fun,” said Moore. “Going from Manhattan life straight into farm challenges was wild, exhausting, and honestly empowering. Winning the $10,000 was incredible, but the experience itself was unforgettable.”

In addition to awarding the cash prize, Cashtranaut donated an additional $5,000 directly to the Thompsons Station farm as a thank you for hosting and supporting the production.

“Cashtranaut is about taking everyday people and putting them into real-world situations where adaptability and decision-making matter,” said Sami Khan, CEO and co-founder of ATLAS:EARTH. “Especially in a tough economic moment, being able to reward people with meaningful cash prizes, not just entertainment, is something we care deeply about.”

Want to Compete on Cashtranaut?

Cashtranaut is currently casting contestants for upcoming episodes. Individuals aged 18+ who are competitive, good-natured, and camera-ready can apply directly through the ATLAS:EARTH app. Download the app and look for the “Get on The Show” button in the settings tab for a chance to join future challenges and win cash prizes, and follow Cashtranaut on YouTube for updates and future opportunities to compete for cash prizes.

