Martin’s Bar-B-Que Now Taking Orders for Thanksgiving

Martin’s Bar-B-Que is now taking Thanksgiving orders. Orders close Tuesday, November 19 at 2 p.m.

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint’s catering options make entertaining easy and will not disappoint even the pickiest eater! This year, the menu includes two options – the Major Feast with either a whole turkey or half ham for $264.99 (serving 12-15 guests), or the Small Gathering with either smoked turkey or smoked ham for $149.99 (serving 4-6 guests). Enjoy options of smoked turkey or smoked ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green beans, broccoli salad, dinner rolls, dessert (Sweet Potato, Fudge or Pecan Pie) and more. New offerings this year include turnip greens and a hashbrown casserole! Orders can be picked up between Monday, November 25 and Saturday, November 30. In the spirit of giving, Martin’s is donating $5 from every Thanksgiving Meal (Small Gatherings & Large Feasts) to local charitable organizations dedicated to fighting hunger including: The Nashville Food Project, James Island Outreach, Jones Valley Teaching Farm, and Dare to Care.

Place your orders here.

