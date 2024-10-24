Belmont’s Bart Brooks Named to Mid-Major Coach of the Year Preseason Watch List

HOPEWELL, N.J. – For the second consecutive year, Belmont University women’s basketball program leader Bart Brooks has been named to the preseason watch list for the Kathy Delaney-Smith Mid-Major Coach of the Year Award presented by Her Hoop Stats. Entering his eighth season at the helm, Brooks is one of 20 head coaches on the watch list for the 2025 Kathy Delaney-Smith Mid-Major Coach of the Year Award.

In its second season of existence, the mid-major coach of the year award is named after the legendary former Harvard head coach. The preseason watch list was announced by Her Hoop Stats Wednesday morning.

Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier won the inaugural Kathy Delaney-Smith Mid-Major Coach of the Year Award this past spring.

The 20-member preseason watch list includes head coaches from at least two of the Bruins’ opponents this season, including fellow Missouri Valley Conference head coach Allison Pohlman of Drake. Middle Tennessee leader Rick Insell and Davidson head coach Gayle Fulks also appear on the mid-major coach of the year watch list. Belmont may face the Wildcats at the 2024 Elevance Health Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida in November.

Source: Belmont

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email