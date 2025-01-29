Man Convicted of Hitting Franklin Officer Captured After Being on Run

January 29, 2025 – A man accused of hitting a Franklin Police officer in 2022 is now in custody after failing to report for his prison sentence earlier this month.

Roy Nicholson III, 28, was located Tuesday in Columbia, Tennessee, and taken into custody. He was scheduled to turn himself in on January 2 to begin a five-year sentence but never appeared, leading to a capias warrant. The Franklin Police Department had asked for the public’s help in finding him.

Nicholson was convicted in August 2024 for striking Officer Dustyn Stevens with his vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop on I-65. His charges included reckless aggravated assault, evading arrest with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. He was sentenced in November.

Source: Franklin Police

