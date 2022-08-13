Main Library to Host Garden Talk Series on Trees for Tennessee Home Landscapes

The 2022 Garden Talk Series: Trees for Tennessee Home Landscapes is scheduled for Monday, August 15, 2022 from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the Williamson County Public Library (1314 Columbia Avenue Franklin, TN 37064).

The speaker will focus on trees that work well in our suburban Mid-TN environment. Learn how to select the right tree, appropriately place it, and properly plant it. Join us on August 15 from 1-3 pm to learn some tree care basics to keep your trees stress free and healthy for years.

Presented by the Williamson County Master Gardeners Speakers Bureau.

This program is presented in-person at the Library. The library will also offer an option to attend via Zoom and will send login instructions the day before the event. Call the Library at 615-595-1243 or email [email protected] if you have questions or want to cancel a registration. Click HERE to register.

All Library programs are free and open to the public.

