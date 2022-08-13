Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Most Watched Titles This Week- August 8, 2022

Donna Vissman
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (08/04/22 to 08/10/22).

Here are some highlights this week.

  • The new Predator franchise is now streaming on Hulu and is captivating audiences on the week of its release, becoming the service’s most successful streaming premiere.
  • Netflix new show The Sandman comes in at #2, with praised reviews, and Better Call Saul at #3 as the series comes close to its episode finale.
  • New this week is the drama Thirteen Lives, available on Prime Video, Uncharted on Netflix, and animation movie Lightyear on Disney+.

Top Streaming Titles this Week 

  1. Prey – Hulu
  2. The Sandman – Netflix
  3. Better Call Saul – AMC+
  4. Blackbird – Apple TV+
  5. Thirteen Lives – Prime Video
  6. Uncharted – Netflix
  7. Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
  8. The Gray Man – Netflix
  9. Uncoupled – Netflix
  10. Lightyear – Disney +

