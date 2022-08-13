Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Most Watched Titles This Week- August 8, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (08/04/22 to 08/10/22).
Here are some highlights this week.
- The new Predator franchise is now streaming on Hulu and is captivating audiences on the week of its release, becoming the service’s most successful streaming premiere.
- Netflix new show The Sandman comes in at #2, with praised reviews, and Better Call Saul at #3 as the series comes close to its episode finale.
- New this week is the drama Thirteen Lives, available on Prime Video, Uncharted on Netflix, and animation movie Lightyear on Disney+.
Top Streaming Titles this Week
- Prey – Hulu
- The Sandman – Netflix
- Better Call Saul – AMC+
- Blackbird – Apple TV+
- Thirteen Lives – Prime Video
- Uncharted – Netflix
- Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
- The Gray Man – Netflix
- Uncoupled – Netflix
- Lightyear – Disney +