Luke Grimes to Make Opry Debut

Mercury Nashville / Range Music recording artist Luke Grimes will make his debut at the Grand Ole Opry on Friday, November 15. Tickets are on sale now here.

“It’s hard to explain what an honor it is to be making my opry debut,” says Grimes. “To be able to step into that circle and to feel like I am part of a community of my heroes is beyond a dream come true.”

The performance at the Grand Ole Opry comes while Grimes is on his “Playin’ On The Tracks Tour” which wraps in December in Denver, Co. Grimes also returns to television next month in the role of Kayce Dutton when the hit television show Yellowstone returns November 10 on the Paramount Network.

Luke Grimes is a natural-born creative: an actor, musician, singer, and songwriter who released his self-titled debut album earlier this year. Luke Grimes, produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton) arrived on the heels of Grimes’ gritty, acclaimed 2023 EP, Pain Pills or Pews, and features 13 tracks. Ten songs were co-written by Grimes, including “No Horse to Ride,” which debuted at No. 7 on the Country Songs sales chart in 2022 and accumulated 59.2M release-to-date global on-demand streams. Spotify highlighted the song on the cover of its Country Hits 2023 playlist, with the song in the No. 1 position. Grimes’ recording of “Hold On,” a highlight of Pain Pills or Pews that also appears on Luke Grimes, has amassed 39.9M global streams, adding to Grimes’ nearly 158.9M total global streams to date of all his music.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email