Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Dec. 10, 2024

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 3-10, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Cafe India67101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/4/2024
West Coast Taco791511 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/9/2024
Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs811634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine12/5/2024
Sperry's Restaurant82650 Frazier Dr., STE 140 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine12/4/2024
Taqueria Jalisco83595 Hillsboro Rd., Ste 323 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/9/2024
Gary's Place832001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine12/4/2024
Asuka Japanese Steakhouse842029 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine12/6/2024
Penn Station Subs89102 Lumber Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/5/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

