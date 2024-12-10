Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Dec. 10, 2024

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 3-10, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Cafe India
|67
|101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/4/2024
|West Coast Taco
|79
|1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs
|81
|1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Sperry's Restaurant
|82
|650 Frazier Dr., STE 140 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|12/4/2024
|Taqueria Jalisco
|83
|595 Hillsboro Rd., Ste 323 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Gary's Place
|83
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|12/4/2024
|Asuka Japanese Steakhouse
|84
|2029 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Penn Station Subs
|89
|102 Lumber Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/5/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
