Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Dec. 10, 2024

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 3-10, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Cafe India 67 101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/4/2024 West Coast Taco 79 1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/9/2024 Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs 81 1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 12/5/2024 Sperry's Restaurant 82 650 Frazier Dr., STE 140 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 12/4/2024 Taqueria Jalisco 83 595 Hillsboro Rd., Ste 323 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/9/2024 Gary's Place 83 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 12/4/2024 Asuka Japanese Steakhouse 84 2029 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 12/6/2024 Penn Station Subs 89 102 Lumber Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/5/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

