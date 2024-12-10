Health Scores: Williamson County for December 10, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 3-10, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Candlewood Suites
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/9/2024
|West Coast Taco
|79
|1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Buca Di Beppo
|97
|1722 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Mojo's Tacos Nolensville Upstairs Bar
|100
|7263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Taqueria Jalisco
|83
|595 Hillsboro Rd., Ste 323 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Southerners Coffee Mobile #3
|100
|1228 Liberty Pk Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/9/2024
|J Alexander Restaurant Lounge
|100
|1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Iron Horse Apartments
|98
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Ryan Swim Academy
|100
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Mojo's Tacos Nolensville
|94
|7263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/9/2024
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|98
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Greenhaven
|92
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Carrington Hills Pool
|96
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/9/2024
|J. Alexander Restaurant
|100
|1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/9/2024
|Buca Di Beppo Lounge
|100
|1722 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|12/9/2024
|DonutNV of Music City Mobile
|100
|7224 McCormick Ln Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|94
|2098 A Wall St Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|12/6/2024
|La Morrita mobile
|100
|7522 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|12/6/2024
|The Eastern Peak
|98
|1175 Meridian Blvd STE-106 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/6/2024
|Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site
|100
|2714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Asuka Japanese Steakhouse
|84
|2029 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|94
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|100
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/6/2024
|The Eastern Peak Bar
|100
|1175 Meridian Blvd STE-106 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|98
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
|94
|2000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Homestead Manor Kitchen
|98
|4683 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Food Service - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
|100
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Artessa Apartments
|100
|1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
|98
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Ink Angel Studios LLC
|100
|2721 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Outback Steakhouse #4312
|98
|8005 Moores Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/6/2024
|Big Bad Breakfast
|100
|1201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/6/2024
|Courtyard By Marriott Bistro
|100
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|96
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs
|81
|1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|12/5/2024
|The White Alligator
|96
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/5/2024
|Uncle Julio's
|98
|209 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/5/2024
|Embassy Suites Hotel Restaurant
|99
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Kailey Cakes/Chef Beanie LLC
|100
|1418 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Penn Station Subs
|89
|102 Lumber Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Holiday Inn Express
|98
|3003 Longford Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Twin Peaks Bar Cool Springs
|95
|1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|100
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|94
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Uncle Julio's Bar
|100
|209 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Stroud's BBQ Mobile Unit
|99
|1010 Fulton Greer Ln Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Mockingbird Theater
|97
|230 Franklin Rd. Bldg. 6 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|98
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/5/2024
|God's Grace Ink
|100
|4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Kimbro's Cafe
|99
|214 S. Margin St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
|100
|1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/4/2024
|Gary's Place
|83
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|12/4/2024
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|98
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/4/2024
|Mere Bulle's Brentwood Lounge
|100
|5201 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/4/2024
|Mere Bulle's Brentwood
|99
|5210 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/4/2024
|Gary's Place Bar
|99
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|12/4/2024
|Sperry's Restaurant
|82
|650 Frazier Dr., STE 140 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|12/4/2024
|Cafe India
|67
|101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/4/2024
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/4/2024
|Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
|97
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/4/2024
|Thales Academy
|100
|3835 Carothers Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37067
|School Buildings - Routine
|12/4/2024
|Garcia's
|95
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/4/2024
|Skate Center Of Brentwood
|100
|402 Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|12/4/2024
|Kansha Japanese Express
|94
|4910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill, TN 37174-2732
|Food Service - Routine
|12/4/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
