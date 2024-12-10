Health Scores: Williamson County for December 10, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 3-10, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Candlewood Suites1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/9/2024
West Coast Taco791511 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/9/2024
Buca Di Beppo971722 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine12/9/2024
Mojo's Tacos Nolensville Upstairs Bar1007263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Routine12/9/2024
Taqueria Jalisco83595 Hillsboro Rd., Ste 323 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/9/2024
Southerners Coffee Mobile #31001228 Liberty Pk Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up12/9/2024
J Alexander Restaurant Lounge1001721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/9/2024
Iron Horse Apartments981000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools - Routine12/9/2024
Ryan Swim Academy1007408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine12/9/2024
Mojo's Tacos Nolensville947263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Follow-Up12/9/2024
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool981120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/9/2024
Greenhaven921001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/9/2024
Carrington Hills Pool963750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/9/2024
J. Alexander Restaurant1001721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up12/9/2024
Buca Di Beppo Lounge1001722 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine12/9/2024
DonutNV of Music City Mobile1007224 McCormick Ln Fairview, TN 37062Food Service - Routine12/6/2024
Chipotle Mexican Grill942098 A Wall St Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine12/6/2024
La Morrita mobile1007522 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview, TN 37062Food Service - Routine12/6/2024
The Eastern Peak981175 Meridian Blvd STE-106 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up12/6/2024
Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site1002714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062Food Service - Routine12/6/2024
Asuka Japanese Steakhouse842029 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine12/6/2024
Berry Farm Town Center Pool947001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/6/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Pool1002001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/6/2024
The Eastern Peak Bar1001175 Meridian Blvd STE-106 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine12/6/2024
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool982909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine12/6/2024
Legacy at Cool Springs Pool942000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/6/2024
Homestead Manor Kitchen984683 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station, TN 37179Food Service - Routine12/6/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel1002001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine12/6/2024
Artessa Apartments1001000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/6/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool982001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/6/2024
Ink Angel Studios LLC1002721 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062Tattoo Studios - Routine12/6/2024
Outback Steakhouse #4312988005 Moores Ln Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up12/6/2024
Big Bad Breakfast1001201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up12/6/2024
Courtyard By Marriott Bistro1002001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine12/6/2024
Somerby Franklin - Pool96870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/5/2024
Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs811634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine12/5/2024
The White Alligator96230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up12/5/2024
Uncle Julio's98209 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up12/5/2024
Embassy Suites Hotel Restaurant99820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine12/5/2024
Kailey Cakes/Chef Beanie LLC1001418 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/5/2024
Penn Station Subs89102 Lumber Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/5/2024
Holiday Inn Express983003 Longford Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174Hotels Motels - Routine12/5/2024
Twin Peaks Bar Cool Springs951634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine12/5/2024
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool1003601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/5/2024
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool100820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/5/2024
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool94870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/5/2024
Uncle Julio's Bar100209 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine12/5/2024
Stroud's BBQ Mobile Unit991010 Fulton Greer Ln Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/5/2024
Mockingbird Theater97230 Franklin Rd. Bldg. 6 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/5/2024
Holiday Inn Express Pool983003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine12/5/2024
God's Grace Ink1004918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill, TN 37174Tattoo Studios - Routine12/5/2024
Kimbro's Cafe99214 S. Margin St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/5/2024
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant1001712 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up12/4/2024
Gary's Place832001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine12/4/2024
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool981874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/4/2024
Mere Bulle's Brentwood Lounge1005201 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up12/4/2024
Mere Bulle's Brentwood995210 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up12/4/2024
Gary's Place Bar992001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine12/4/2024
Sperry's Restaurant82650 Frazier Dr., STE 140 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine12/4/2024
Cafe India67101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/4/2024
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/4/2024
Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool973201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/4/2024
Thales Academy1003835 Carothers Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37067School Buildings - Routine12/4/2024
Garcia's951113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up12/4/2024
Skate Center Of Brentwood100402 Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine12/4/2024
Kansha Japanese Express944910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill, TN 37174-2732Food Service - Routine12/4/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

