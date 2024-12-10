Health Scores: Williamson County for December 10, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 3-10, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Candlewood Suites 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/9/2024 West Coast Taco 79 1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/9/2024 Buca Di Beppo 97 1722 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 12/9/2024 Mojo's Tacos Nolensville Upstairs Bar 100 7263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 12/9/2024 Taqueria Jalisco 83 595 Hillsboro Rd., Ste 323 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/9/2024 Southerners Coffee Mobile #3 100 1228 Liberty Pk Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/9/2024 J Alexander Restaurant Lounge 100 1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/9/2024 Iron Horse Apartments 98 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/9/2024 Ryan Swim Academy 100 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/9/2024 Mojo's Tacos Nolensville 94 7263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/9/2024 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool 98 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/9/2024 Greenhaven 92 1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/9/2024 Carrington Hills Pool 96 3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/9/2024 J. Alexander Restaurant 100 1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/9/2024 Buca Di Beppo Lounge 100 1722 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 12/9/2024 DonutNV of Music City Mobile 100 7224 McCormick Ln Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 12/6/2024 Chipotle Mexican Grill 94 2098 A Wall St Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 12/6/2024 La Morrita mobile 100 7522 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 12/6/2024 The Eastern Peak 98 1175 Meridian Blvd STE-106 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/6/2024 Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site 100 2714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 12/6/2024 Asuka Japanese Steakhouse 84 2029 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 12/6/2024 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 94 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/6/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 100 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/6/2024 The Eastern Peak Bar 100 1175 Meridian Blvd STE-106 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 12/6/2024 Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool 98 2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/6/2024 Legacy at Cool Springs Pool 94 2000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/6/2024 Homestead Manor Kitchen 98 4683 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Food Service - Routine 12/6/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Hotel 100 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 12/6/2024 Artessa Apartments 100 1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/6/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool 98 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/6/2024 Ink Angel Studios LLC 100 2721 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062 Tattoo Studios - Routine 12/6/2024 Outback Steakhouse #4312 98 8005 Moores Ln Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/6/2024 Big Bad Breakfast 100 1201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/6/2024 Courtyard By Marriott Bistro 100 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 12/6/2024 Somerby Franklin - Pool 96 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/5/2024 Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs 81 1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 12/5/2024 The White Alligator 96 230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/5/2024 Uncle Julio's 98 209 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/5/2024 Embassy Suites Hotel Restaurant 99 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 12/5/2024 Kailey Cakes/Chef Beanie LLC 100 1418 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/5/2024 Penn Station Subs 89 102 Lumber Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/5/2024 Holiday Inn Express 98 3003 Longford Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174 Hotels Motels - Routine 12/5/2024 Twin Peaks Bar Cool Springs 95 1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 12/5/2024 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 100 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/5/2024 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 100 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/5/2024 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 94 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/5/2024 Uncle Julio's Bar 100 209 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 12/5/2024 Stroud's BBQ Mobile Unit 99 1010 Fulton Greer Ln Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/5/2024 Mockingbird Theater 97 230 Franklin Rd. Bldg. 6 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/5/2024 Holiday Inn Express Pool 98 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/5/2024 God's Grace Ink 100 4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill, TN 37174 Tattoo Studios - Routine 12/5/2024 Kimbro's Cafe 99 214 S. Margin St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/5/2024 Olive Garden Italian Restaurant 100 1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/4/2024 Gary's Place 83 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 12/4/2024 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 98 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/4/2024 Mere Bulle's Brentwood Lounge 100 5201 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/4/2024 Mere Bulle's Brentwood 99 5210 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/4/2024 Gary's Place Bar 99 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 12/4/2024 Sperry's Restaurant 82 650 Frazier Dr., STE 140 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 12/4/2024 Cafe India 67 101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/4/2024 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/4/2024 Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool 97 3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/4/2024 Thales Academy 100 3835 Carothers Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37067 School Buildings - Routine 12/4/2024 Garcia's 95 1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/4/2024 Skate Center Of Brentwood 100 402 Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 12/4/2024 Kansha Japanese Express 94 4910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill, TN 37174-2732 Food Service - Routine 12/4/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

