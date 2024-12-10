Nearly 70,000 Pounds of Litter Removed During TDOT’s 4th Annual No Trash November

Nearly 70,000 pounds of litter was removed from communities throughout Tennessee as part of Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) 4th Annual No Trash November, a month-long initiative to ensure the state’s roadways and waterways are safe from the harmful effects of litter. Spearheaded by TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign, No Trash November brings together Keep Tennessee Beautiful affiliates, TDOT Grantees, Adopt-A-Highway groups, youth groups, water groups and individuals that are working together to end littering. All told, 2,412 volunteers participated in 175 cleanups, collecting 3,207 bags of litter, weighing 69,776 pounds.

“There’s a reason why Tennessee is called the volunteer state, and No Trash November affirms Tennesseans’ desire to come together to help keep our state clean, safe and beautiful,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “The annual initiative is an excellent example of successful collaborations between nonprofit organizations, volunteer groups, businesses, and state, county and city governments – all working together towards a common goal.”

More than an eyesore, litter on our public roads and waterways have detrimental impacts on safety, the environment and the economy. At any given time, there are 88 million pieces of litter on the state’s roadways. TDOT spends more than $23 million annually on litter pickup and prevention education, which is funded through dedicated revenue from Tennessee’s Soft Drink and Malt Beverage industries.

“We are grateful to the more than 2,400 Tennesseans that came together in November to help us in our mission to prevent and reduce litter,” said Michael McClanahan, transportation manager, TDOT. “Community cleanups and individual actions taken last month showcase what we can achieve when we work together to preserve our state’s beauty. We encourage all residents to be a part of the solution to end littering. Even small, simple actions can help, from reducing single-use plastics, to recognizing that food waste is litter, every effort counts.”

The 4th Annual No Trash November recognizes the following groups for the most pounds collected in four categories: Keep Tennessee Beautiful Affiliate, Adopt-A-Highway Group, Youth Group, and Water Group. The winners include Keep Knoxville Beautiful for collecting 11,865 pounds, Donnie E Horton Post 254 for collecting 2,095 pounds, Conservation Kid in Hamilton County for collecting 315 pounds, and TN Delta Alliance for collecting 6,110 pounds.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email