Logan’s Roadhouse Introduces a Three-Course Meal for Less Than Fast Food

With fast-food combo meals now topping $15 at many chains, diners are rethinking where to get the best value. Logan’s Roadhouse , the original roadhouse known for its Mesquite-grilled steaks and made-from-scratch rolls, is launching the Real Deal Meal — a three-course, full-service dining experience starting at just $11.99. Available all day, every day, this new offering delivers a sit-down meal for less than the cost of many drive-thru orders.

According to the National Restaurant Association , menu prices rose 3.5% at limited-service (fast food) restaurants and 3.7% at full-service restaurants over the past year. Meanwhile, a LendingTree survey found that 78% of consumers are cutting back on dining out due to rising costs, making value a key factor in where people choose to eat. Logan’s Real Deal Meal is designed to meet this need by providing an affordable, high-quality alternative.

Logan’s Real Deal Meal includes a garden or Caesar salad, entrée, side, soft drink or tea and the brand’s signature bottomless rolls. Guests can customize their meal to fit their appetite and budget. Entrée choices include:

$11.99 – Original Roadies, Peppercorn Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$12.99 – All-American Cheeseburger

$14.99 – Wood Grilled Chicken Dinner, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

$16.99 – 6 oz. Center-Cut Top Sirloin, Beer-Battered Fish

Guests can also enhance their meal with buy-up options, including an Onion Rings appetizer for $4. For drinks, guests can upgrade to a pint of Bud Light or Miller Lite for $3 extra, a 22 oz. pour for $4 extra, or enjoy a signature Roadhouse Tea for just $4.

This limited-time offer comes as more full-service restaurants look to compete with fast food on value. While many brands are introducing price-conscious deals, Logan’s stands out with its bottomless made-from-scratch rolls, generous portions and crave-worthy, full-meal experience. Plus, for even more value, guests can enjoy Logan’s Wednesday Steak Break — a 6 oz. Mesquite-grilled sirloin, two sides and a soft drink or tea for just $12.99 every Wednesday.

The Real Deal Meal is now available at participating Logan’s Roadhouse locations nationwide, dine-in only. Not available in North Carolina, South Carolina or California. For more information, visit LogansRoadhouse.com or follow Logan’s Roadhouse on social media.

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email