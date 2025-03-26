OBITUARY: Cheryl Topinka Jackson

Cheryl Topinka Jackson, age 72, of Murfreesboro, TN, died Monday, March 24, 2025.
Born in New York, Mrs. Jackson was a daughter of the late Edward Topinka and Margaret Jeanine McPherson Fuller. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by a son, Thomas “TJ” F. Jackson III and a grandson, Jackson Bright Lamb.
Cheryl was a Probation Parole Officer for many years. She was a member of the Concord United Methodist Church.
Survived by her two daughters, Meredith (Josh) Floyd of Eagleville, TN and Margaret Jackson of Rockvale, TN; a sister, Janet Thomas of Bentonville, AR; a brother, Tommy Topinka of Bentonville, AR; 3 grandchildren, Ryan Floyd, Hadley Jane Floyd and Eliza Floyd.
Complete arrangements will be announced later.
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements. (931) 364-2233. 203 S. Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, TN 37034
This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.
Please join our FREE Newsletter