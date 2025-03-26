OBITUARY: Cheryl Topinka Jackson

Cheryl Topinka Jackson, age 72, of Murfreesboro, TN, died Monday, March 24, 2025.

Born in New York, Mrs. Jackson was a daughter of the late Edward Topinka and Margaret Jeanine McPherson Fuller. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by a son, Thomas “TJ” F. Jackson III and a grandson, Jackson Bright Lamb.

Cheryl was a Probation Parole Officer for many years. She was a member of the Concord United Methodist Church.

Survived by her two daughters, Meredith (Josh) Floyd of Eagleville, TN and Margaret Jackson of Rockvale, TN; a sister, Janet Thomas of Bentonville, AR; a brother, Tommy Topinka of Bentonville, AR; 3 grandchildren, Ryan Floyd, Hadley Jane Floyd and Eliza Floyd.

Complete arrangements will be announced later.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements. (931) 364-2233. 203 S. Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, TN 37034