OBITUARY: William Floyd Dorton

William Floyd Dorton, age 76, passed away on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Williamson Medical Center. A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late William Dorton and the late Mary Louise Peach Dorton. Floyd enjoyed playing cornhole, doing farm work, and could be seen riding his bicycle all over Franklin. He especially enjoyed horses and mules, and thoroughly enjoyed being in parades and participating in the annual Mule Day Celebration in Columbia. He loved coon hunting and always enjoyed drinking a root beer.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Michael and Johnny Dorton; sister, Dorothy Buford; niece, Patricia Diane Knott; nephews, Danny and Junior Nicholson.

He is survived by his brothers, Robert, James, Fillmore, and Lee Allen Dorton; sisters, Mary Cox, Glenda Ann Borders, Mildred Dorton, and Pauline Hay; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Elder Inez Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family on both Wednesday and Thursday from 3-7 PM, and on Friday after 12 Noon. Pallbearers will be Keith Thomason, Joe Pearre, Bruce Howell, Mike Hay, Steve Sells, Tony Carrington, Tommy Wilkins, and Brandon Hay.