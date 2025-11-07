Logan’s Roadhouse Honors Veterans with Free Lunch

Logan’s Roadhouse , the beloved roadhouse known for its famous scratch-made rolls, mesquite-grilled steaks and warm hospitality, is honoring those who’ve served our country with a FREE meal this Veterans Day.

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., all active-duty and retired military members are invited to dine in and enjoy one of several fan-favorite entrées on the house. Veterans with a valid military ID or proof of service can redeem the offer at participating Logan’s Roadhouse locations.

Veterans Day Free Meal Menu

Guests can choose one entrée from the following selection, each served with sides like fries, roadhouse rice, green beans, corn or mashed potatoes:

All American Cheeseburger – Swiss, American or cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles, served with one side

– Swiss, American or cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles, served with one side Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders – Served with Honey Mustard, BBQ sauce or House-made Ranch and two sides

– Served with Honey Mustard, BBQ sauce or House-made Ranch and two sides Chopped Steak* – Smothered with brown gravy, Brewski Onions® and sautéed mushrooms, served with two sides *Can be cooked to order

– Smothered with brown gravy, Brewski Onions® and sautéed mushrooms, served with two sides *Can be cooked to order BBQ Grilled Pork Chop – Mesquite wood-grilled and drizzled with BBQ sauce, served with two sides

– Mesquite wood-grilled and drizzled with BBQ sauce, served with two sides Steak Tips* – Mesquite-grilled to order and served with two sides *Can be cooked to order

Supporting Veterans Beyond the Holiday

Logan’s Roadhouse’s commitment to veterans extends well beyond Nov. 11. The brand offers a year-round 10% military discount for all active-duty service members and veterans, along with employment opportunities for hundreds of veterans nationwide. Also on Veterans Day, each Logan’s location will honor the service of fallen heroes by displaying a Missing Man Table, a poignant reminder of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Logan’s continues its support for veterans through its ongoing partnership with K9s For Warriors , raising more than $80,000 to date. On Oct. 27, the brand introduced the limited-time Chase Rice Meal – a hearty combination of sirloin, loaded baked potato, broccoli and a grilled shrimp skewer – with a portion of proceeds benefiting veterans living with PTSD and other invisible wounds of war.

As part of the partnership, Logan’s also sponsored a service dog, affectionately named Logan. From puppyhood through months of intensive training, Logan was prepared to serve a veteran in need and was paired this past summer with her Warrior, Steve, a Marine Corps veteran from Florida. Logan now serves as Steve’s life-changing service dog, highlighting the brand’s hands-on commitment to improving the lives of those who serve.

“Watching our sponsored dog, Logan, complete her training and join her Warrior has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” said Shawn Van Winkle, senior director of marketing for Logan’s Roadhouse. “Our veterans have given so much for our country, and honoring them with a meal on Veterans Day is just one small way we can say thank you. Through partnerships like K9s For Warriors, that gratitude becomes a year-round promise we’re proud to keep.”

Lindsay Grayson, chief revenue officer for K9s For Warriors, added, “We’re grateful for the continued support from Logan’s Roadhouse. Seeing the impact of the service dog, Logan, and her veteran reminds us why partnerships like this matter so deeply.”

Everyday Value for America’s Hardworking Guests

Logan’s commitment to serving America’s heroes extends to everyone who works hard to earn an honest meal. Beyond Veterans Day, guests can enjoy The Real-Deal Meal , a hearty entrée, salad, side, beverage and bottomless rolls starting at just $11.99, available all day, every day at participating locations. Rooted in the same spirit of generosity that defines its military initiatives, The Real Deal Meal reflects Logan’s belief that great food and genuine hospitality should always come at a fair value.

For more information on Logan’s Veterans Day offer and participating locations, visit LogansRoadhouse.com .

The free meal offer is valid for dine-in only and veterans or active-duty members must present a military ID or proof of service. Participation and menus may vary by location, so guests are encouraged to check with their local Logan’s for availability.

