Papa Murphy’s MySLICE Rewards Loyalty program Offers $1 Medium Pizza Offer

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is kicking off a new chapter for its guests with the relaunch of MySLICE Rewards, an updated loyalty program that makes it easier than ever to earn free food faster and enjoy more value with every visit. The celebration kick-off on November 3, when guests – both new and current members – can enjoy a $1 Medium, one-topping pizza offer through November 30.

The new program replaces Papa Murphy’s previous surprise-and-delight model with a clear, points-based system that combines the best of visit-based and dollar-based rewards. Guests earn 10 points for every pizza purchased (excluding Mini Murph® pizzas) and can start redeeming rewards at just 25 points for a $3 discount or a 2-liter beverage. At 50 points comes a free side and at 75 points, a free large pizza. Many guests will find that their next reward is only a visit or two away, making it easy to see their progress and stay excited about earning their next reward or even a free large pizza.

Focht says the new structure “gives guests a sense of progress from their very first order” and makes it easier for team members to communicate the benefits. It’s all designed to turn occasional guests into regulars and celebrate every visit along the way with free food faster.

To kick off the relaunch, Papa Murphy’s is saying thank you to its guests with a limited time, $1 Medium, one-topping pizza offer.

Existing members will see the reward automatically loaded into their accounts on November 3.

New members who sign up and confirm their phone number will receive the same reward instantly – redeemable in-store or online with just a few clicks.

After redemption, personalized messages through email and in-app notifications will keep guests engaged and encourage them to earn their next reward even faster.

The MySLICE Rewards relaunch marks a key moment in Papa Murphy’s digital transformation, and a continued commitment to providing value to loyal guests. With millions of members already in the program, the refreshed platform provides new ways to reengage lapsed users, attract new guests and deepen connections with the brand.

Future updates will continue to expand the program, giving guests new ways to earn and celebrate through personalized offers and exclusive digital experiences. Looking ahead, guests can expect seasonal events like Double Points Days, Game Day Boosts and Refer-a-Friend rewards, ensuring that there’s always a fun new way to earn and celebrate.

Papa Murphy’s has also partnered with popular food influencer Snackolator (Instagram: @snackolator, TikTok: @snackolator) to showcase the fun, easygoing spirit behind the brand and highlight the $1 Medium pizza as well as the relaunched rewards program. Snackolator’s creative, family-friendly approach perfectly captures what Papa Murphy’s is all about.

Papa Murphy’s is celebrating the launch of MySLICE Rewards as more than a program update. It represents a renewed commitment to rewarding guests and deepening their connection with the brand.

Guests can join or learn more about MySLICE Rewards at PapaMurphys.com.

Source: Restaurant News

