Paul McCartney Photo Exhibit Opens at The Frist Museum

Paul McCartney’s exhibit at the Frist Museum recently opened on November 6th. The exhibit is called Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64:Eyes of the Storm, a collection of discovered photographs made by Paul at the start of Beatlemania.

According to information about the exhibit, the photographs in this exhibition, taken by Paul with his own camera, provide a uniquely personal perspective on what it was like to be a Beatle—from gigs in Liverpool and London to performing on The Ed Sullivan Show in New York for an unparalleled television audience of 73 million.

When you visit, you can also enjoy an audio tour, where you can hear Paul’s personal reflection of the works. The exhibit continues until January 26, 2026.

Find timed tickets here.

The Frist is located at 919 Broadway, Nashville.

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email