Locals Become New Owners of Nolensville Sweet Cece’s

Michael and Kristine Quarin are the new owners of the Nolensville Sweet Cece’s as of February 1st.

“We got married and built our home in Nolensville in 2015, but have lived in the South Nashville / Nolensville Rd corridor for over 14 years,” says Michael Quarin

And it seems they have a sweet tooth so this was a perfect match

“Over the years, we’ve always discussed owning a small business at some point in the future. Sweet CeCe’s has always been one of our favorite dessert shops, so when we saw it for sale, we jumped at the chance to both own a small business and keep it in the community,” stated Michael.

He also added the menu will keep all of the mainstays but they have plans to ask the community what they want to see on the menu.

“The concept will remain the same, but we will tweak aspects here and there. We plan to do social media polls for flavor choices and are looking to hopefully add some local fare as well,” says Michael.

While the store plans to keep its current staff they are currently looking to hire. Whether you are a high school student or a stay-at-home parent looking for a part-time job they want you to stop by and talk with them

They have been closed this week due to the weather but plans in the future are to extend hours to noon- 9 pm daily. For the summer, they plan to extend hours on the weekend.

Sweet Cece’s Nolensville is located at 7180 Nolensville Pike, Nolensville. For the latest updates and news for Sweet Cece’s Nolensville, follow them on Facebook.