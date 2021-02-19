Brentwood Fire Station 5 Set to Break Ground in Fall

With Brentwood’s growing population, there is a need for an additional fire station in the southeast part of the city to improve service and lower response times. Since 2018, the city has been working towards the building of Fire Station 5 on Split Log Road. With initial community meetings completed, the property purchased and the initial phase completed, plans are underway for breaking ground this fall with an anticipated opening in Fall 2022.

“We have been working with TM Partners on the initial design phase, and are looking forward to getting into the design development phase,” said Brentwood Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Goss. “The city commission will be reviewing recommendations related to that in the weeks to come.”

In the fall of last year, the Brentwood Commission looked at exterior renderings and proposed floor plans. Land was purchased for $685,000, and the projected building cost is budgeted at around $4.5 million. That number does not include costs for design, engineering, or apparatus and equipment.

Fire Station 5 will provide a single response unit and a crew of three or four personnel initially. The station will cover Ravenwood High School, Smith Park, as well as homes along the Split Log/Ragsdale and Split Log/Wilson Pike corridors, including Tuscany, Sonoma, Cromwell, Glen Abbey, Taramore, and the new Jordan Elementary School. As the area grows, so will the number of units and personnel.

According to information from the initial community meeting, between 2008 and 2018 Brentwood saw a more than 24% increase in population. Also, in the last two-years call volume in District 5 has increased by more than 72%. The current response time in the area is 12 minutes 9 seconds. Fire Station 5 is a proactive response to the continued population growth and need for shortened response times.

Brentwood-based TMPartners (TMP) is providing the initial design services. They have completed previous projects all over the country. Middle Tennessee projects including Metro Nashville Police Headquarters and Family Safety Center, Williamson Public Safety Center, Nashville International Airport, and MTSU Science Center.

TMP takes a collaborative approach, asking for input from the community and all stakeholders before developing the design. This concept is also encouraged between the architect, contractor and designers.

“In our experience, the most fruitful design process requires both creative vision, and the deep desire to do what is best for long-term success,” says their website. “TMPartners believes that great design arises naturally through a collaborative relationship with every client. It’s this relationship that determines each space’s function, and therefore it’s evolving form.”

Another community meeting is planned this spring to get additional feedback from the public.

“The goal at this point is to break ground sometime in this fall,” said Goss. “Of course, that is subject to change, as are all aspects of this project, depending upon the economy and other factors outside of our control… [T]he renderings are also subject to change based upon budget and city commission input.”