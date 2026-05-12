Local Grads Can Score a Gift Card to Culaccino & Culamar This May

Sister restaurants Culaccino & Culamar are celebrating graduation season with a fun, social-first giveaway for local grads.

Throughout May, recent high school and college graduates who dine in at the Italian restaurant in Franklin or Downtown Nashville, or the tapas & rooftop oyster bar in Franklin, can participate by wearing their graduation cap, snapping a photo, and sharing it on social media for a chance to win a gift card for a future visit. To enter, guests can simply tag @culaccino.TN or @culamar.TN on Instagram.

Culaccino is located at 104 E Main Street in Franklin & 900 Commerce St. in Nashville. Culamar is located at 99 E Main Street, Franklin.

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