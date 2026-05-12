Chukkers for Charity Sets Date for 2026 Event

Chukkers for Charity returns on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Riverview Farm in Franklin for the 30th annual sporting event benefiting Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!. Lauren Hathaway and Sarah Michaud are this year’s co-chairs serving alongside community volunteers for the fundraiser.

Tina Doniger, CEO and Executive Director of Saddle Up!, said, “Chukkers for Charity is celebrating 30 years as Tennessee’s largest polo match benefiting Rochelle Center and Saddle Up! The annual event has raised more than $3 million to support programs at both nonprofits serving hundreds of families. It has a lifelong impact on these children and young adults with disabilities who participate in equine-assisted therapy and education at Saddle Up!

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“For 30 years, Chukkers for Charity has played a vital role in shining a light on Rochelle Center which offers support for adults with intellectual and developmental challenges,” added Debbie Chadwick, president of Rochelle Center. “We’re so grateful for this amazing event which directly benefits the work of our program and those of Saddle Up! and we truly appreciate our volunteers, sponsors, and patrons that make it possible.”

This year’s co-chairs are Lauren Hathaway and Sarah Michaud, both of whom have served on the volunteer committee that organizes the event. Lauren Hathaway, a native of Lawrence County, Tennessee, now resides on a horse farm in Franklin and is actively involved in the local equestrian and polo community. She is passionate about supporting Middle Tennessee’s horse culture and preserving the land and traditions that make this part of the state such a special place to live. As an affiliate broker with Jones Properties and founder of Hathaway Strategies, Lauren brings both professional expertise and a genuine appreciation for the community she serves. She is honored to serve as co-chair of this year’s Chukkers for Charity.

Sarah Michaud is a Kentucky native and Franklin resident whose life and work are deeply rooted in the equestrian community. An active polo player, she is passionate about preserving the heritage, sportsmanship, and camaraderie the game represents. With a background in art and design, she carries a strong appreciation for craftsmanship, beauty, and thoughtful detail into both her professional and community endeavors. Professionally, she serves as a Real Estate Advisor with Compass, specializing in the firm’s Equestrian division and representing distinctive farms and land throughout Middle Tennessee. Her passion for polo and the people it brings together make her especially proud to help lead this year’s event.

This year’s theme, “Anchored in Tradition,” brings a nautical theme that will be reflected in fashion and decorations throughout the event. Tailgaters often decorate their area to the theme of the event and compete for setup and fashion awards. The VIP cabanas will also be decorated with a nautical flair.

The gates open at 1 p.m. for tailgaters and 2 p.m. for sponsors and patrons. The opening ceremony will be held at 2:45 p.m. with the polo match beginning around 3 p.m. The Patrons Dinner is provided at half time and will begin at 4 p.m. Tickets are now on sale. Chukkers for Charity is Tennessee’s largest and highest grossing charity polo match having raised more than $3 million since 1996. Please visit www.chukkersforcharity.net for tickets and more information.

Chukkers for Charity is hosted by Orrin Ingram and Stefanie Latham at Riverview Farm, 1475 Moran Road, Franklin, Tennessee.