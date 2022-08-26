Little League World Series: Nolensville to Play Honolulu for the U.S. Championship on Saturday

The Nolensville Little League team won an exciting game on Thursday over Pearland, Texas. A highlight of the game was when Nolensville Josiah Porter hit a grand slam giving the team an early lead. The team will face Honolulu, HI for the U.S. Championship on Saturday at 2 pm Central time.

Nolensville’s LLBWS Journey

Aug 25- Nolensville played Pearland, Texas (Southwest Region), winning 7-1

Aug 24 – Nolensville played Honolulu, HI (West Region), lost 13-0

Aug 22 – Nolensville played Hagerstown, IN (Great Lakes region), winning 5-2

Aug 19 – Nolensville played Santa Clara, UT (Mountain region), winning 11-2

Aug 17 – Nolensville played Middleborough, MA (New England region), winning 5-3

Nolensville Little League captured the Southeast Region championship banner after winning four straight games and outscoring opponents 28-5 along the way. Led by experienced coach Randy Huth, who has brought a team to the Southeast Region tournament three out of the last five years, Nolensville Little League is building on their momentum as they make Tennessee’s 10th appearance in the LLBWS.

This is Nolensville’s second year in a row making it to the LLBWS. The team is comprised of 11 and 12-year olds from Nolensville, Franklin and Brentwood.

The Little League World Series comprises 20 teams from across the world – 10 from the U.S. and 10 international. The series began on Wednesday, August 17th and runs through August 28.

This is the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series, which started in 1947. This year’s tournament is the largest ever hosted with a total of 20 teams competing. International teams are also joining the tournament for the first time since 2019.

The team is still fundraising to cover expenses while they are in Williamsport. They have currently raised $40,000 but are looking to raise more money. You can donate to their GoFundMe here.