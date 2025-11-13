Little Caesars Launches Limited Time Mix-N-Match Menu

Little Caesars® is introducing a new Mix-N-Match menu that delivers variety, flavor, and great value.

From November 3 to November 23, 2025, customers can choose any two or more menu items for just $5.99 each with promo code MIXNMATCH (online only).

The Mix-N-Match lineup includes fan favorites like the large Classic Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Slices-N-Stix®, as well as exciting new one-topping large pizza additions. Guests can also choose from Caesars Wings® in all varieties and the beloved Pretzel Crust Pizza.

This latest offer reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to bringing guests more of what they crave at a price point that fits every budget. By pairing new flavors with classic favorites, the Mix-N-Match menu is designed to satisfy everyone at the table – from families looking for a weeknight dinner solution to friends gathering for game day.

The Mix-N-Match promotion is available nationwide at participating Little Caesars locations for a limited time. To unlock the deal, customers must order a minimum of two qualifying items online.

For more information, visit www.LittleCaesars.com or download the Little Caesars app.

Source: PRN

