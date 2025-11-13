OBITUARY: Jean Carter Polk

Jean Carter Polk, age 75 of Franklin, TN passed away November 11, 2025. Jean was a native of Williamson County, TN and retired from Williamson Medical Center after several years of service. Preceded in death by parents, William Rufus and Louise Rivers Carter; brothers, Willie Carter, Walter Carter, Shannon Carter and Floyd Carter.

Survived by: sons, Stacy (Kenda) Polk and Travis (Dallis) Polk; grandchildren, Josey and Ella Polk; companion of thirty years, Robert “Stretch” Hester; sisters, Lillian (Gilman) Lynch, Ann Allen and Mary Lou (Coy) Bean; sisters-in-law, Frances Carter and Diane Carter and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, November 14, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Legard Smith officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Stacy Polk, Travis Polk, Robert Hester, Jason Carter, Daryl Duff and Rivers Pratt.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Visitation will be 3-7PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.