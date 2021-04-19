Leadership Franklin Awards College Scholarship to Local Student

Leadership Franklin has awarded a $1,500 college scholarship to Williamson County student M.J. Brown.

This scholarship is awarded annually to high school seniors or current college students who display their commitment to Williamson County through service and demonstrated community leadership. Applicants are selected based on grade point average, quality of essay, and scholarship application points.

Brown will graduate in May from Brentwood High School where he is a Class Representative on the Student Council and is Treasurer of this student organization. He is actively involved in the school’s Theater Club, is a member of the International Thespian Honor Society, is both a coach and participant in Forensics – Speech and Debate club, participates in Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), and is involved in Model United Nations. He frequently volunteers with Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church, the Boy Scouts of America, and Nashville Rescue Mission. Brown recently received recognition from the National African American Recognition Program, was selected as an AP Scholar of Distinction, and is an Eagle Scout.

Leadership Franklin is a non-profit organization focused on developing leadership and community engagement and furthering a vision for Franklin and Williamson County. More information can be found at www.leadershipfranklin.org.