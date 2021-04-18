Feeling Pretty: New Additions to Mastectomy Lingerie Line

Every woman wants to feel pretty. And while that definition may vary from woman to woman, the fundamental truth holds. Experiencing cancer, undergoing a lumpectomy or mastectomy, or enduring treatments that change the outward appearance and the inward perception of self are extremely daunting. As if many women don’t already deal with esteem issues by comparing themselves to others, these new challenges potentially make feeling pretty even more difficult.

“Pretty in Pink” isn’t just our name, it’s our mission. We want to help every woman feel pretty. And we are thrilled to introduce new products to our mastectomy line of clothing and lingerie to help in the goal.

Padded Bra

A bra serves many purposes, aiding in comfort and placement. And the best bras also make the wearer feel pretty! The beautiful padded bra sets out to accomplish just that. It’s soft and comfortable against your skin, lovely to see and tailor made to hold your breast prosthesis or lumpectomy shaper. Feel confident with this bra, featuring molded cups for the shape and appearance you want. Subtle enough to wear with even t-shirts, this bra will help in reclaiming the feeling of pretty that cancer tried (and failed!) to steal. (Matching panties available.)

Pocketed Camisole

Camisoles are the ultimate clothing article…cute and comfortable. Soft and comfy enough to be slept in, cute enough to be worn out. And so versatile! You can go casual with jeans, a skirt or shorts, or dress it up with accessories, overshirts, a lowcut dress or a sassy jacket. Who doesn’t love a camisole? Especially when it means you don’t also have to wear a bra!

Fear not, you have not lost the freedom and beauty of the cami. The supportive pocketed camisole is made from ultra-soft modal fabric. The pocketed shelf bra has an invisible seam to keep shapers, forms and prosthetics securely in place. The adjustable double spaghetti straps add to the sweet look as well as the unending comfort. And of course, our favorite part…the beautiful pink color! (Also available in other colors.)

Find Your Pretty…Let Us Help

When the surgery is over, when you’re ready to find the attire to make you feel beautiful and let you wear your cute, pre-surgery clothes, reach out to the compassionate team at Pretty in Pink Boutique. You can schedule an appointment for a fitting for your prosthesis or shaper, or peruse our selection of pocketed mastectomy lingerie and clothes. Contact us at 615-777-7465 or email us at [email protected] to schedule your appointment.

