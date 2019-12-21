Last Minute Gift Ideas for the Dog Lover On Your List

4 Gold Paw Fleece

These toasty GoldPaw fleece will keep your pups warm all winter long. The GoldPaw Stretch Fleece contains recycled polyester and spandex for 4-way stretch. The finish is unbelievably soft, like velvet. It’s a piece of cake to put on and moves with your dog, making it the most comfortable coat around. Washes like a dream!

These are ideal for indoor wear, outdoor wear, liners under heavy coats, protecting skin conditions or wounds, mild anxiety, keeping weight on senior animals, and calming puppies.

Find all these holiday gifts at Three Dog Bakery. Three Dog Bakery is open Saturday 10am – 7pm, Sunday 12pm – 6pm, Monday 10am – 7pm and Christmas Eve 10am – 2pm.

Three Dog Bakery is the original bakery for dogs, fresh baking all-natural treats for 26 years. Bring your dogs in to visit! Three Dog Bakery has two locations in Middle Tennessee – Franklin (1556 W McEwen Unit 112) and Mt Juliet (1982 Providence Pkwy #102). Visit them at www.threedogbakerynash.com and Like them on Facebook.