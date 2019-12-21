Last Minute Gift Ideas for the Dog Lover On Your List

Do you have someone on your holiday list who loves their dog? Or do you have a “best friend” who you couldn’t live without?
Here are some perfect gift ideas available at Three Dog Bakery in Franklin (1556 W McEwen Unit 112).
1Personalized Dog Treats & Cookies
What pup wouldn’t love a treat for Christmas? These customized treats look so amazing, they make great gift ideas. The crunchy peanut butter bones can be personalized on the spot.
2West Paw Tux Treat Toy
The Tux Treat Toy is the toughest treat toy made by the West Paw brand. You can fill them with your pup’s favorite, like nut butter, biscuits, and meaty bits. Plus, creating a Tux-cicle is a great way to keep dogs cool in hot months. Three Dog Bakery recommends filling them with items like Greek yogurt (could blend with pumpkin, shredded chicken, banana, etc. for the dog’s tastes), wet dog food, or PB and freezing. The best part is that they are dishwasher safe!
3Fluff and Tuff Plush Toys
What pup doesn’t want a plush friend to snuggle with? These toys are a great pick due to their durability.
“We stress that no plush toys are indestructible but these have a tough liner sewn throughout that seriously extends the life of these toys. They also wash great so well-loved toys can be used for longer periods of time,” says Three Dog Bakery.
4Gold Paw Fleece
These toasty GoldPaw fleece will keep your pups warm all winter long. The GoldPaw Stretch Fleece contains recycled polyester and spandex for 4-way stretch. The finish is unbelievably soft, like velvet. It’s a piece of cake to put on and moves with your dog, making it the most comfortable coat around. Washes like a dream!
These are ideal for indoor wear, outdoor wear, liners under heavy coats, protecting skin conditions or wounds, mild anxiety, keeping weight on senior animals, and calming puppies.
Find all these holiday gifts at Three Dog Bakery. Three Dog Bakery is open Saturday 10am – 7pm, Sunday 12pm – 6pm, Monday 10am – 7pm and Christmas Eve 10am – 2pm.
