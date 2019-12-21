A new cookie store opened in Brentwood.

Crumbl Cookies is a gourmet cookie store that offers fresh baked cookies with a rotating menu. They rotate four new cookie flavors each week but chocolate and chilled sugar cookie is a mainstay.

Opening at 18 Cadillac Drive in Brentwood, the store held a grand opening this week giving away free chocolate chip cookies.

This week’s rotating menu of cookies includes chocolate caramel, peppermint oreo, raspberry cheesecake, and M&M.

Store hours are Monday- Saturday 10 a – midnight. Delivery hours for warm cookies are Monday – Saturday, noon until midnight.

There are two other locations for Crumbl Cookies in Tennessee – Chattanooga which opened earlier in December and Murfreesboro.

About Crumbl Cookies

The very first Crumbl opened in Logan, UT while Sawyer was attending Utah State University (go Aggies) in 2017. Since then the franchise has expanded to over 50 locations in 11 states. Each continuing to spread warm, fresh, delicious cookies to Crumblrs everywhere.

